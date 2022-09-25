Olivia Wilde Opens Up To Kelly Clarkson About Co-Parenting With Jason Sudeikis: ‘Re-Shaping A Family Is Hard’

Olivia Wilde recently joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s talk show. In a totally relatable interview with the TV host, Wilde unpacked her public breakup with Jason Sudeikis and what it’s really like to be a single parent.

Wilde and Sudeikis were in a long-term relationship for nearly 10 years. After first getting together in 2011, the two celebrities were engaged in January 2013. During their engagement, they became parents to two children—Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. However, in 2020, news broke that the Hollywood couple had ended their relationship. In the aftermath, the two are left co-parenting their children and figuring out what life looks like as a blended family.

‘It’s Tough’ Being A Single Parent, Wilde Says

In Wilde’s interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the director of the new movie Don’t Worry Darling opened up about life as a single parent. “It’s tough,” Wilde admitted to Clarkson. “Reshaping a family is tricky.”

RELATED: Will The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Controversies Crush The Film Or Elevate It?

Even so, Wilde is optimistic about her family and sees the bright side post-breakup. “The one benefit is it’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids, like about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love,” the director remarked. “It’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way. You know, my priority is them.”

‘My Ex And I Agree’ On The Important Things

As Wilde reflected more on her family, she admits that she and Jason Sudeikis can still agree on some things when it comes to the kids. “As long as they’re happy and they’re healthy … my ex and I agree on that,” shared the director. “They are everything to us.” Wilde continued explaining more about what co-parenting looks like in the midst of a very public breakup. “If I can just surround them with so much love, then it’s ok. But it’s tricky because we’re not doing it in private,” she reflected.

Wilde is referring to the salacious headlines that have been in the tabloids since she and Sudeikis ended their relationship. The actress shared with Clarkson that although the world doesn’t know the full story, she’s come to realize the best way to handle the gossip.

As Wilde remarked, “When the world is forming their own narrative and when you can’t control it … I realized I just had to stop correcting incorrect narratives.” She went on to acknowledge that her kids have helped her get through this difficult time. “If they’re ok, then I can be strong for them,” she noted. Wilde appears to have found the strength she needs not only for her family, but also for herself.

More Stories From Suggest