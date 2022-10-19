Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Issue Rare Joint Statement Condemning Former Nanny’s Claims

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a response to their former nanny’s claims about Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles, Sudeikis’ response to the split, and why she was fired.

Former Nanny Gives Explosive Interview About Split

The pair’s former nanny gave a bombshell interview to the Daily Mail where she revealed all the alleged details about Wilde and Sudeikis’ breakup. According to her account, Sudeikis found out Wilde and Styles had been hooking up after reading messages on an Apple Watch the actress had left at home.

The nanny, who remains anonymous, also claimed Sudeikis laid in front of Wilde’s car at one point to stop her from leaving their house. Her statements about the details of the couple’s split seem to conflict with Wilde’s claims that the decision to break up was mutual. Her relationship with Wilde and Sudeikis ended when, the nanny claimed, the Ted Lasso star fired her after getting intoxicated and finding out she had been texting with Wilde.

Even though the nanny shared plenty of details and screenshots of texts that show Sudeikis’ alleged irrationality, she still has sympathy for the actor “because I lived with him and saw him every day and we had a lot of good times. But the bad times were really bad.” She continued, “I feel for Jason because he really wanted to make things work, he tried. He left everything to go to therapy and to try harder to do better and it didn’t work out.”

Couple Calls Nanny’s Claims ‘Incredibly Upsetting’

Wilde and Sudeikis wasted no time in releasing a statement in response to their former nanny’s claims. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said.

The statement continued, “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

It’s unclear who is telling the truth in this situation, but many have expressed exhaustion with the seemingly endless headlines about Wilde’s romantic life ranging from this breakup to her continued relationship with Styles.

