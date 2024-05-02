Morgan Wallen Won’t Appear in Court for Controversial April Arrest

Although he had a hearing scheduled for his controversial chair-throwing incident in Nashville last month, Morgan Wallen will reportedly not appear in court after all.

On April 7, Wallen was arrested with one misdemeanor and three felony charges after he allegedly threw a chair off the roof of Chief’s bar in downtown Nashville.

Thankfully, the chair did not hit anyone, but it landed near two Nashville Police Department officers, who quickly put the country star in handcuffs and charged him with three counts of reckless endangerment, Class E felonies, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Morgan Wallen’s attorney, Warrick Robinson, confirmed his arrest and stated he was cooperating fully with authorities. Nearly two weeks later, Wallen released a statement about the incident.

“I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

According to PEOPLE, Wallen has waived his rights to appear in court and Robinson will appear in front of the judge on his behalf.

Robinson shared in a statement, “The court has formally waived Morgan Wallen’s appearance on Friday, May 3, as his presence is not required to advance the case. The office of the District Attorney has been notified of the Appearance Waiver.”

Morgan Wallen is scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium for his One Night at a Time World Tour on Friday.

Sources Previously Said Morgan Wallen Didn’t Spend Much Time At Nashville Bar Before The Chair-Throwing Incident

A source previously told PEOPLE that Morgan Wallen wasn’t expected at Chief’s the night of the chair-throwing incident. He wasn’t at the establishment that long, and most of the patrons and staff weren’t immediately aware of what happened.

“Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with,” the insider explained. “But when he gets going, he doesn’t know when to stop. Morgan and alcohol is a problem, and it’s been a problem that keeps coming back around.”

Rumors circulated that Wallen had thrown the chair while being upset about his ex KT Smith eloping with Luke Scornavacco.

“KT’s marriage to Luke last week just crushed him,” a source said. “Of course, he knew they were engaged and eventually going to get married – but eloping just days after they got engaged?”

Smith publicly addressed the gossip by stating the incident had nothing to do with her. “Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline,” she said. “I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement.”

Smith, who shares son Indigo with Wallen, also said she was praying for him. “Praying that this was just a slip-up,” she said. “And that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”