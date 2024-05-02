Maddy Baloy, Beloved TikToker Documenting Cancer Journey, Dead at 26

Maddy Baloy has died. The popular TikToker created a following online by in part documenting her battle with cancer. Sadly, Baloy’s cancer was terminal. The TikToker was 26-years-old.

“Madison passed away peacefully last night,” her fiancé Louis Risher told People. He said that Baloy was “surrounded with love” as she passed.

To make things even sadder, it was Risher’s birthday on the day that she passed. He described the heartbreaking moment. “She is so special,” Risher said. “I turned 27 yesterday, actually. I was holding her hand all day and that’s all I needed.”

Baloy used TikTok to detail her journey through her cancer diagnosis. She said she didn’t learn that she had cancer until 2023. She said in 2022 she began to experience severe stomach issues. Thinking it was something related to her diet, she tried to change her eating habits.

However, by early 2023, Baloy began vomiting blood. She also began experiencing other issues as well. At first, Baloy thought she might have a parasite or perhaps a stomach virus from one of her students that she taught. Eventually, Baloy went to the doctor after Risher convinced her to get checked out.

Hospital staff had to perform emergency surgery after noticing something wrong with her large intestine. A later biopsy of the cells confirmed that she had several tumors in her intestine.

Maddy Baloy Battled Cancer

Initially, she was given five years to live. Baloy turned to social media to battle feelings of loneliness and dispair. She began to document her journey and found an audience who connected with her and her story.

“I knew that I had a lot to say,” she told People. She said she wanted to experience “every single emotion while we’re here because we’re not going to be here for long.”

Baloy began knocking out items on her bucket list. For instance, she got a tattoo and even got to meet Gordon Ramsay. Sadly, Baloy didn’t get to experience her dream wedding that she always wanted to.

In her last video, Baloy detailed some of the challenges of having terminal cancer such as not being able to take a bath. Her followers sent their condolences.

One wrote, “Rest in peace sweet angel. ❤️You will be so greatly missed, thank you for sharing your hard fought journey with us.” Another wrote, “Rest peacefully my love.” Yet another wrote, “I literally was crying bc I wanted her to complete her list. Rest in peace sweet girl.”