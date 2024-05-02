Feds Allegedly Removed ‘250 Cameras’ from Diddy’s Homes During Raids

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly liked to film what happened at his homes to an apparently detailed degree. Federal agents allegedly removed 250 cameras from Diddy’s homes during raids conducted on the rapper.

At least, that’s what the documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy alleges. The documentary examines all of the controversy and fallout around Diddy and his allegations. Mark Curry implied during the documentary that there several secretive tapes and that Diddy recorded people who wished that he didn’t.

Apparently, the tapes feature them doing certain lewd acts.“They have 250 cameras they took from his houses. A lot of people may be running from that tape,” Curry said.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal says that there’s a lot of nervous celebrities and politicians. Apparently a couple of princes as well. “I don’t think it’s just celebrities that are going to be shook,” Deal claimed. “He had politicians in there — he had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there.”

Diddy’s Former Associates Speak Out

TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said that Diddy was “allegedly obsessed with recording everything that went on in his home.”

Meanwhile, some of Diddy’s former associates are speaking out, explaining that they lived in fear. For instance, Aubrey O’Day opened up about the possibility of being murdered.

“I was literally text messaging producers, employers. From top to bottom levels like, ‘Y’all know what the f–k you saw.’ People were scared. If you know enough, you likely would be reasonable in being scared,” O’Day said. “Anything you possibly could, Harvey. A flat tire, being murdered … I don’t know. There’s a lot of things people fear.”

Likewise, Freddy P said he lived in fear of Diddy and what might happen.

“One day, I was waking up, and I was in a mood. I’m in the studio, I’m snapping or whatever. I didn’t even want to be f–ked with. You know when you are around a bunch of goofies and you are a street n***a, sometimes you don’t want to be around the nerds. So I’m in that bitch; I’m just frustrated with a lot of s–t going on,” Freddy P recalled.

He continued, “We get into a situation. We in front of everybody, n***a like, “Man, what you think you bout it or something?’ He was like, ‘N***a, I’ll buy every house on your block, shut every light off in that b****, and every time you come out that b***** you’ll get popped.’ When he tells you some s**t like that, you go to picture him purchasing every house, you going to picture every light going off, and that s**t silenced me.”