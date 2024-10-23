Olivia Munn Models SKIMS Shapewear in Bold Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

In a new campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness, actress Olivia Munn models SKIMS shapewear while revealing scars from her double mastectomy.

Munn opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram earlier in the year. She continues to be honest about her journey battling the disease in hopes of raising awareness and helping others who are also dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis.

Kim Kardashian’s popular shapewear brands feature Munn in several different in several outfits, one of which she is topless and showing off her scars. The actress had a double mastectomy in 2023 and, according to TMZ, they had a difficult time covering the scars during the shoot.

Munn spoke with SKIMS about letting her scars be seen in the photos, which was eventually agreed upon keeping in the campaign. The actress even posted some of the SKIMS photos to her Instagram explaining why she chose not to hide her scars.

She writes in the caption, “In the middle of this latest @SKIMS campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought.”

She continues, “I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending.” Now until October 31st, 10% of SKIMS bra sales will go to a breast cancer nonprofit called the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Olivia Munn Is Not Afraid To Share Her Story

Munn opened up further in an interview with People back in April telling the magazine that she had a total of four surgeries during her battle with breast cancer. The actress said that one of the hardest moments for her was right after her double mastectomy. She was in so much pain that she was unable to pick up her 2-year-old son Malcolm.

Munn recalled, “Then when I get home, three days later, Malcolm runs up and he said, ‘Mama, pick me up?’ And I said, ‘Oh I can’t pick you up.’ And I squatted down to give him a hug, and then he just sat on my leg and goes, ‘But Mama, pick me up!’ That was probably one of the hardest things because all you want to do is pick up your baby.”

The actress told People that she feels happiest now spending time with her son. She said, “I’m just so happy with him. I’m just so happy in life. I mean, he’s just the most fun little person.”