olivia-munn-shares-new-update-in-her-breast-cancer-battle

Nearly a year and a half after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, actress Olivia Munn shares an update on her medical journey.

In a video post on Instagram, Olivia Munn caught followers up on how her breast cancer progress was going. She also included a timeline of her breast cancer journey so far.

“My breast cancer timeline,” Munn wrote in the caption. “I’ve gotten a lot of questions about this and I’ve wanted to make this video for those asking for a while but I’ve been filming, finishing filming, running after a toddler, and starting a new medication. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

She also stated in the video, “Maybe feel a little comforted and knowing that I’ve gone down the same path and I’m doing okay.”

Her breast cancer timeline revealed more details about what procedures she’s had done. “Jan 2022 2 mammograms, 2 ultrasounds: clear, Jan 2023 mammogram: clear, Feb 2023 genetic testing: 0% chance of genetic cancer, March 2023 Tyrer-Cuzik breast cancer assessment score: 37.3%,” the timeline read, before revealing that Munn had an MRI, ultrasound and biopsies in March and April 2023.”

In late April 2023, Munn received her bilateral breast cancer diagnosis, resulting in a “nipple delay, lymph node dissection, and double mastectomy” the following month.

In June 2023, Munn had egg retrieval and in Sept. 2023, she had breast reconstruction. She went on to undergo a lupron treatment in Nov. 2023.

She had a partial hysterectomy/oophorectomy in April 2024. Last month, she underwent arimidex treatment.

“I will make videos answering as many as I can,” Oliva Munn continued. “Also, I just wanted to say to everyone who has sent me a message or stopped me on the street when I’m out shopping, it really means so much to me and it’s been incredibly healing, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Olivia Munn Fans Show Love and Support Amid Her Breast Cancer Battle

Fans took to the comment section to praise Olivia Munn for sharing details about her breast cancer fight.

“Found mine by myself (before my first mammo) I had a double mastectomy 5 weeks ago,” one fan wrote. “Sending love to all, it seems so many either have breast cancer or love someone who does. Thanks for sharing yourself.”

Another fan stated, “This is incredible awareness. Thank you for being so open and helping SO SO many others by sharing your story. Literally saving lives.”

Breast cancer research organization, Susan G Komen, further commented, “Thank you so much for sharing your breast cancer timeline and being so open about your journey.”

While responding to the supportive comments, Olivia Munn wrote, “I’m seeing every single one of your comments. I will make notes of all of them and answer them in follow up videos. So if you don’t see me commenting back just know I’m on it.”