‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Star Reveals Pregnancy

Amalia Williamson, known for her role on Sullivan’s Crossing, has announced that she is expecting her first child.

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The actress, who portrays Lola Gunderson on the hit CW drama, initially revealed her pregnancy in November with a lighthearted Instagram video featuring her friends lip-syncing to Justin Bieber’s “Baby”. The post quickly drew attention from fans and colleagues, many of whom flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Williamson has continued to share updates in the months since. In March, she posted a glimpse of a personal “passion project” on Instagram. The post consisted of four photos of the star modelling with her baby bump. The update confirmed that her pregnancy is progressing, though she has not publicly disclosed her due date.

Co-stars from Sullivan’s Crossing responded enthusiastically to the news. Morgan Kohan praised Williamson in the comments, while others in the entertainment industry also expressed excitement. The strong response reflects Williamson’s popularity among both cast members and viewers of the series.

Amalia Williamson Is Having A Baby With Brendan Leipsic

Williamson, 26, married professional hockey player Brendan Leipsic in 2024. She shared moments from their wedding online, offering fans a rare look into her personal life. While she typically keeps her private life relatively low-profile, her pregnancy announcement and subsequent updates have marked a notable exception.

Sullivan’s Crossing, a romantic drama that premiered in 2023, has built a steady following on both Canadian television and The CW in the United States. Williamson’s character plays a key role in the ensemble cast, contributing to the show’s ongoing storylines.

Despite her increasing visibility, Williamson has remained selective about what she shares publicly. Her recent posts suggest she is balancing her professional commitments with preparations for motherhood, as the series continues to air new episodes.

The pregnancy announcement has generated widespread attention among fans of the show, many of whom have followed Williamson’s journey both on-screen and off. As anticipation builds, supporters continue to watch for further updates as she approaches the next chapter of her life.