‘The Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello’s Secret Marriage Revealed — in Divorce Filing

CT Tamburello is heading for another split. And this time, court documents have revealed a previously undisclosed chapter of his personal life.

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According to filings obtained by media outlets such as TMZ and PEOPLE, Tamburello quietly married Catalina White, an OnlyFans model, in October 2024. Something that had not been publicly confirmed until now. The revelation surfaced after White filed for divorce in January 2026 in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

In her petition, White described the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” She asked the court to divide the couple’s assets and debts equitably. She also requested that neither party receive alimony. Tamburello responded in court filings by agreeing that the marriage had broken down beyond repair and listed January 2026 as the date of separation.

The Marriage Between CT Tamburello And Cataline White Was Unknown Publically

The couple, who have no children together, had largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. Their wedding, which took place on October 15, 2024, was not widely reported at the time, making the divorce filing the first confirmation for many fans that the two had even tied the knot.

Court records indicate that both parties have been working toward a settlement. Earlier this year, they jointly requested additional time to finalize a marital agreement, citing ongoing negotiations and scheduling challenges, including Tamburello’s work commitments while filming a reality television project.

Tamburello, a longtime competitor on MTV’s The Challenge, has experienced public relationship struggles before. He was previously married to Lilianet Solares, with whom he shares a son. Their marriage, which began in 2018, ended in divorce in 2023 after a highly publicized separation.

The current proceedings remain ongoing, and neither Tamburello nor White has issued a public statement addressing the split. However, the unexpected disclosure of their marriage has added a new layer of intrigue for fans who have followed Tamburello’s personal life alongside his television career.

As the case moves forward, the divorce will formally close the chapter on a relationship that, until recently, remained largely out of public view.