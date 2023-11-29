Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Celebrate Son Malcom’s 2nd Birthday In Adorable Pics

They sure do grow fast!

Olivia Munn, 43, and John Mulaney, 41, just celebrated their son’s second birthday on November 24th. The Mortdecai actress shared an adorable collection of family photos on Instagram to cherish the occasion.

“Spent the last week celebrating Malcolm Hiệp TURNING TWO!!” Munn wrote in the caption.

“You are the absolute joy of my life. I can’t believe I get to be your mama.”

The photos show the loving parents and bouncing baby boy enjoying a lovely tropical getaway. Munn’s pictures captured Malcolm playing in the sand and kayaking with his father.

The Instagram post also showed off Malcolm’s birthday cake. In a short video clip, the proud mother recorded herself spinning the island themed cake with a flashing Tonka toy truck displayed on the very top, a heartwarming touch for a very special boy!

“🥹🫶🏻🎂,” Munn commented.

The couple always posts photos and videos of their child on social media, and fans gush every time. Munn and Mulaney had Malcolm, their first child, back in November 2021. This was just seven months after media outlet Page Six confirmed they were together.

Three months after the couple went public, the Saturday Night Live alum officially filed for divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler. They had been married for a total of six years.

At the time, Mulaney had been open about his drug and alcohol abuse.

Munn sent a tweet out of support for the comedian while he was in rehab.

She wrote: “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

His ex was devastated by the split. She told Page Six, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

It certainly looks like his time in rehab was well spent. Best wishes to the family.

In another recent post, Wildn’ Out host Nick Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on November 11th. All 12 of his children from previous relationships and other family members gathered around as the sweet little girl smiled with pure joy. The family then enjoyed a nice outing at Disneyland.

Happy Birthday to all November babies out there!