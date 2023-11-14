Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Celebrate Daughter’s 1st Birthday With A Bang

The two parents took their daughter on a weekend trip to Disneyland

Nick Cannon, 43, and Abby De La Rosa, 33, celebrated their daughter’s first birthday in a very special way.

On Sunday, The Daily Cannon hosts shared a heartwarming collection of pictures and videos from their daughter Beautiful’s first birthday bash.

Cannon and De La Rosa can be seen smiling warmly with all of their of kiddos gathered around. Their twin sons Zion and Zillion, (2), were dressed pink outfits that matched Beautiful’s tutu, crown, and two-tiered birthday cake. It was obvious the entire family was having a blast!

“11:11 A Beautiful Time and a Beautiful Day! Happy 1st birthday to my daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon❤️❤️❤️❤️ Daddy Loves You!!!” the Wildn’ Out host captioned the post.

De La Rosa also posted a gallery of photos and included a photo with more of Cannon’s 12 children.

“Wishing our Beautiful girl aka Bonita aka Bizzy B, a very Happy 1st Birthday on this magical 11/11 day 🎂,” the internet personality wrote. “I love you so much babygirl. You are my perfect ending ♾️💗✨”

The family of five then spent the rest of the weekend at Disneyland as seen in a video posted by De La Rosa.

“Ended a ‘Beautiful’ weekend at the happiest place on earth. Thank you @disneyland for always taking care of us! Happy 1st birthday, Beautiful, you are so loved,” De La Rosa captioned the post.

In a video on her Instagram Story, De La Rosa also shared, “It took 5 adults, a wagon, a backpack filled to the brim with diapers and snacks and lots of diaper changes throughout the time to make sure these kids has a blast….although it was A LOT of work, we did it and did it all so well and with a smile. So grateful for my family. really couldn’t do this without them.”

Apart from his three children with De La Rosa, Cannon is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, aged 12, from his previous marriage to Mariah Carey.

PHOTO: RICH POLK/FILMMAGIC

He also has fathered sons Golden Sagon, 7, and Rise Messiah, who just turned 13 months, as well as a daughter named Powerful Queen, who will be turning 3 next month, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon also shares son Legendary Love, 16 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 13 months, with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who sadly died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, who celebrates her first birthday next month.

Wishing Beautiful a be-lated Happy Birthday!