Oklahoma Man Killed Wife With 12-Gauge Shot To The Head, Tried To Stage Death As Suicide

A 32-year-old Oklahoma man, Bradley Frye, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2024 murder of his wife, Sara. Bradley killed her by shooting her in the head with a 12-gauge shotgun and then attempted to stage her death as a suicide.

As reported by Law & Crime, citing court records, Frye was sentenced to life in a correctional facility on Wednesday, September 2. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May, in connection with his wife’s shooting death.

The incident took place back on September 13, 2024. At the time, at around 9:30 p.m., Frye told his neighbor that his wife had shot herself at their E. Beech Street home in Tecumseh, Oklahoma City.

However, when officers arrived at the scene, they quickly realized that it “looked like everything other than a suicide, according to Tecumseh Police Chief JR Kidney, as reported by KFOR.

Police found Frye performing CPR on his wife and observed a 12-gauge shotgun behind him. The kitchen table was split in half, and chairs were overturned. Bizarrely, Sara’s facial gunshot wound was filled with petroleum jelly, News9 reported.

Bodycam footage recorded Frye’s screams as he first responders began lifesaving efforts. He is heard saying, “You guys aren’t compressing; you guys aren’t doing chest compressions!” and “I got to go in there, bro! I got to go in there! It’s my wife! She’s laying in there man!”

Despite their efforts, Sara Frye succumbed to her injuries.

Conflicting Stories, Tragic End

Bradley Frye initially told officers that he had walked into Sara shooting herself with the shotgun. However, he then changed his story, saying that the gun went off as they were arguing with it.

Police learned through neighbors that the couple frequently fought. They had heard them arguing before the shot was fired. Moreover, Sara’s father told investigators that Sara used methamphetamines and that Bradley was schizophrenic. Police would then find out that Bradley was drinking the day he murdered Sara.

Furthermore, Sara’s father detailed how earlier in the day he removed his four grandchildren from his daughter’s house, 9News reported. He stayed in the house to ensure the couple’s safety, but eventually left to do some shopping. Once he returned, he found his daughter dead.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.