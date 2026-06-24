former-olympian-arrested

Former US Olympian Bode Miller has been hit with drug charges following an arrest in Idaho earlier this month.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the skier was charged with two misdemeanor charges following his arrest on June 6. The first is one count of possession of a controlled substance, and the other is one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

AP News also reported that Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Hurt revealed that he found Miller with a white dispensary bag containing 4.1 grams of the psychedelic mushrooms.

Hours after his arrest, Miller posted a $5,000 bond and was released. He also entered a not-guilty plea to both charges.

Miller has since shared details about the arrest in an Instagram post.

“I was pulled over for accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway in Idaho,” he explained. “My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession, which I was unaware of. We fully cooperated with the officer.”

Miller then added, “I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”

He has a court appearance scheduled for July 29.

The Arrest Occurred 8 Years After Miller’s Daughter Drowned

Days after Miller was arrested, his wife, Morgan, took to Instagram to reshare posts about the importance of water safety. She reminded her followers it had been eight years since she and Bode lost their daughter Emeline in a drowning incident at a neighbor’s pool.

Emeline was only 19 months old.

“8 years ago today, this angel was stolen from us! When I scream from the rooftops to get your kids watersafe… This is MY WHY!” midwife Lindsay Meehesi stated in a post that Morgan reshared.

The couple has been very vocal about water safety and how the loss of Emeline impacted their family.

“Emmy was fearless, determined, and fierce from the moment she was born,” Bode stated in 2023. “We miss you Emmy. 19 months was never going to be long enough to hold you in our arms.”