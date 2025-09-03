Elderly Utah Driver, 80, Fatally Struck And Dragged 9-Year-Old Boy Riding His Bike: Police

An 80-year-old Utah man, George Parker Hunter, is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly fatally struck and drugged a 9-year-old riding his bicycle. The boy’s parents, meanwhile, have publicly expressed their forgiveness.

As reported by KUTV, citing court documents, the incident occurred on April 29, 2025. Dalton Gibbs, the 9-year-old boy, was driving his bike in Pleasant Grove, Utah, when he was allegedly struck by a truck driven by Hunter.

For about 50 feet, Dalton was dragged under the truck. Pieces of his bike were left on the street, prosecutors said. Witnesses told investigators that they tried to alert Hunter of what was going on. It has been alleged that the elderly man decided to take off regardless.

Dalton was rushed to a local hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Hunter was found at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds. Reportedly, he told investigators that he had seen one person exiting their vehicle and waving at him, panicked. Court documents detailed that the 80-year-old man saw a bicycle under the other driver’s car. Believing the drive was waving him on, Hunter drove away, he said.

However, after hearing screeching, Hunter later found out that there was a bike beneath his truck. He allegedly placed the bike on the curb and waited for seven minutes. Nobody came, so he left for the Fairgrounds. Allegedly, an officer overheard Hunter saying, “I knew I hit a bicycle, but I didn’t think there was a kid on it.”

Charges Filed

Given the complicated nature of the incident, charges were not filed at the time. However, months later, George Parker Hunter was charged with second-degree felony manslaughter and third-degree felony leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

KSL reported that Hunter met with Tyler and Kim Gibbs, Dalton’s parents. At the time, they forgave him, saying that he “didn’t intend to do this.” Now that he has been charged, they have stated that they “don’t desire that he or his family should endure additional punishment.”

“We believe there are other options that can be explored to ensure public safety and maintain the integrity of the driver’s family,” the family said in a statement shared with KSL.

A GoFundMe was set up to help support Dalton’s family and cover the 9-year-old’s medical and funeral costs.

“Dalton was a light in the lives of everyone who knew him,” the fundraiser read. “He was full of laughter, curiosity, and kindness. He brought joy wherever he went and had a heart as big as his smile.”