Oklahoma Man Accused Of Pretending To be Attorney To Visit Jailed Girlfriend

An Oklahoma man allegedly didn’t let something pesky like bars or a jail cell stop him from seeing the woman he loved. Instead, he allegedly impersonated an attorney to visit his girlfriend while she was in jail.

And they say that romance is dead. Unfortunately for the Oklahoma man, he found himself on the other side of the bars for his brazen stunt. Prosecutors have accused Aaron Oldham of pretending to be an attorney.

Allegedly, Oldham visited the Oklahoma County Detention Center on October 13 to get power of attorney paperwork. His girlfriend, Christine Hillier, was being held at the jail. According to prosecutors, Oldham presented himself to staffers as Hillier’s attorney and appeared at the attorney visitation area.

However, he didn’t just have paperwork for Hillier. He also had plenty of hugs and kisses to lay on his girlfriend. Sadly for this couple, investigators quickly caught on that Oldham wasn’t a lawyer.

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Pretending To Be Attorney

They then arrested him for impersonation on the same day. But Oldham claims that he never impersonated a lawyer, and it’s all a big mistake.

“It’s a silly misunderstanding and I will never interact with that system again, hopefully,” Oldham told KFOR. “I’m a very law-abiding person.”

Later, he also posted to Facebook about the arrest, saying, “A love of a lifetime is full of silly misunderstandings.” In the social media post, he claims jail staff later admitted they made a mistake and needed retraining.

He wrote, “I never said I was a lawyer; they just assumed because I am always well dressed and visited a ton.’ “

It appears that Oldham was indeed correct on at least one aspect. The Oklahoma County Detention Center admitted that a staff member didn’t follow “established verification procedures.” This allowed Oldham to enter the jail without being properly vetted. The jail admitted the staff had been disciplined.

It’s a head-scratching situation for many. Criminal defense attorney Ed Blau told KFOR, “I’ve been to the jail a couple of hundred times in my career, and I’ve never seen a situation where somebody out of the blue showed up and pretended to either be a bonds person or an attorney.”

So was this all a big mistake? Well, Oldham is going to need a lawyer either way.