US Attorney General Pam Bondi Reacts to ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Following SNL’s cold open about her recent appearance in front of the US Senate Judiciary Committee, US Attorney General Pam Bondi took to social media to share her reaction to the spoof.

Videos by Suggest

During the spoof, SNL alum Amy Poehler portrayed Bondi as she combatively answered questions and even read from a list of “roast-style burns.”

“Before I don’t answer [your question], I’d like to insult you personally,” Poehler tells Mikey Day, who is portraying Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Poehler as Bondi then responded to the question about the FBI finding photos of President Trump during a raid on Jeffrey Epstein’s property by stating, “Sir, I’m not even going to dignify that question with a lie.”

Along with Amy Poehler, fellow SNL alum Tina Fey appears in the sketch as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

She praises her “boys” at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), stating the agency recruits “big, tough” men who, despite not being “tough enough for the army or police,” take supplements they bought from a gas station. They also like to use zip ties because people in their lives don’t trust them with keys.

Speaking about the SNL spoof, Pam Bondi took to X and wrote, “@Sec_Noem⁩, should we recreate this picture in Chicago?” and included a photo of Poehler and Fey playing them. “Loving Amy Poehler!”

Noem also shared her thoughts about the SNL sketch by using it to promote ICE recruitment. She edited the clip to remove jokes about the agency. “Thanks for the free advertisement #NBCSNL,” she wrote.

Department of Homeland Security Also Reacts to the ‘SNL’ Spoof About Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin also released a statement about the SNL spoof about Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem.

“SNL is absolutely right,” she stated. “The Democrats’ shutdown does need to end!”

Fey, as Noem, commented on the shutdown by stating, “This Democrat government shutdown needs to end now.”

Day’s Senator Richard Blumenthal reacted to the comment by pointing out that the Democrats are “even more eager” to end the shutdown than their Republican counterparts.

“This makes me laugh more than the end of Old Yeller,” Fey’s Noem replied, referencing Noem once s—ing her “untrainable” dog. “Dogs don’t just ‘get s–t.’ Heroes s—t them.”