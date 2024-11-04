11-hospitalized-following-severe-tornadoes-in-oklahoma

Nearly a dozen people were hospitalized after severe tornadoes hit the state of Oklahoma over the weekend.

The tornadoes caused significant damage to homes and businesses across southeast Oklahoma City in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 3, per state officials. It was revealed that the hardest-hit neighborhoods were closed to those who did not live in the area.

While there have been no reported fatalities, 11 people were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. As of Sunday afternoon, 39 structures were destroyed while 43 structures experienced major damage.

A total of 54 structures also experienced minor damage.

Associated Press further revealed that emergency workers were able to rescue two adults who were trapped in an overturned mobile home. This rescue included a woman who was injured from a falling air conditioner.

Oklahoma City Fire Department also stated, “The Oklahoma City Police Department is currently conducting damage assessments in the affected areas. Local utility companies arrived at the scene to address significant disruptions and related safety concerns in the area.”

The fire department then urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid traveling through affected, heed all safety warnings, and stay alert for all weather updates.

Unfortunately, the severe weather may continue within Oklahoma. On Monday, Nov. 4, Oklahoma City officials confirmed the city’s municipal court would be canceled for the day due to severe weather potential. Presiding Judge Philippa C. James made the call.

“Defendants will be notified of their new court date,” the officials stated. “Judge James is granting continuances without a continuance fee for cases set on Monday, Nov. 4, for any defendant/attorney who requests one.”

It was then noted that the public counter would be open for those wanting to pay their fines in person.

Oklahoma Residents Speak Out Following The Devastating Early Nov. 2024 Tornadoes

Meanwhile, several Oklahoma residents spoke to CNN about the devastating early Nov. 2024 tornadoes.

“I was awake, and I heard it pick up very quickly,” one resident, Justin Cue recalled. “Debris started hitting the house, and after a few seconds my window blew out and then all you could hear was the roar of the wind and the ripping wood and glass shattering.”

Cue further revealed that his father was hurt when their roof collapsed. “He was unconscious for a brief time,” Cue shared. “And we weren’t sure he was okay.”

Along with Oklahoma, Texas has also been impacted by the severe weather conditions.