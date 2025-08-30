Oklahoma Husband Fatally Shot Marine College Student He Believed Was Having Affair With Wife

An Oklahoma 32-year-old man, Brandon Morrissette, will potentially spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder. He fatally shot Robenie “RJ” Long, a Marine and a college student whom Morrisette believed was having an affair with his wife.

According to a statement issued by Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna, Morrissette was convicted of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm on school property on Thursday, August 28.

The jury has recommended that Morrissette serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2023 Long’s shooting death. He will be sentenced on October 14, 2025.

“I am so thankful for the jury that we had,” Long’s mother, Kelly, said following the conviction. “I was just praying for them as they were leaving to go deliberate, I think they made the right choices. I’m so thankful for our judicial system and thankful for our jurists.”

The incident occurred back on April 24, 2023. Robenie Long was fatally shot seven times by Brandon Morrissette. He was shot outside the Humanities building at the Rose State College (RSC) campus in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

A Supposed Affair

As reported by News 9, Morrissette took Long’s life because he believed he was having an affair with his wife. The woman, however, told the police that Long was only a friend of hers and a classmate at RSC.

A jealous Morrissette confronted Long about the supposed affair. The victim was exiting the Humanities building alongside the shooter’s wife. During his last moments, according to Pastor Dadic Mcbride, and as reported by KOKH, Long defended a “fellow student,” potentially Morrissette’s wife, during the shooting.

“RJ courageously defended a fellow student at Rose State College from a gunman,” Mcbride said. “Before RJ died, he fought with superhuman determination without a thought for his own life.”

Reportedly, Robenie Long had served in the United States Marine Corps since his high school graduation in 2021. He was studying for a degree in Christian Apologetics at RSC. Additionally, he was looking forward to becoming a personal fitness trainer.

Long was described lovingly in his obituary, where it is mentioned that he had a “significant other” at the time of his death. He is survived by his mother and siblings and was preceded in death by his grandfather.

“RJ was known for his caring spirit and his call to service,” the obituary reads. “He loved to help people and had a passion for caring for people both physically and spiritually. RJ was someone that many leaned on to share their troubles and to get advice.”