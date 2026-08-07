Actress and Singer Dies at 93: RIP to Abbe Lane

Abbe Lane, a popular singer and actress of the 1960s and ’70s who appeared alongside stars like Glenn Ford and Audie Murphy, has died.

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Lane died on April 25 of natural causes in Los Angeles. Her son, Steven Leff, reported her death to The Hollywood Reporter on August 6. She was 93.

Originally from Brooklyn, Abbe Lane was born Abigail Francine Lassman on December 14, 1932. Lane began performing as a child, eventually landing on Broadway as a dancer in her teens. It was there that big band leader Xavier Cugat noticed her and hired her to sing for his Latin-style band on a European tour.

Lane married Cugat in 1952, when she was 19, and he was 52. They divorced 12 years later. Lane later alleged that he had mentally abused her. Lane later reflected on her troubled marriage in her 1992 semi-autobiographical novel, But Where Is Love? The novel featured a teenage girl trapped in an unhappy marriage to a much older man.

Abbe Lane and her future husband, bandleader Xavier Cugat, in 1951. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Lane appeared in several films during this era, including Wings of the Hawk (1953) with Van Heflin and Julie Adams, Ride Clear of Diablo (1954) with Audie Murphy and Dan Duryea, The Americano (1955) with Glenn Ford, Chicago Syndicate (1955) with Dennis O’Keefe, and Maracaibo (1958).

Meanwhile, Lane’s European tour gave her popularity a significant boost overseas. By the mid-1960s, she had starred in more than 20 Italian films, all while continuing to flourish as a singer and recording artist.

Abbe Lane Becomes a Familiar Face on TV From the 1950s Through the 1970s

Back home in the States, Lane was a Las Vegas headliner and a familiar face on TV from the late 1950s through the 1970s. She made frequent appearances on popular shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show, The Tonight Show, The Red Skelton Show, and The Dean Martin Show.

Per IMDb, she also appeared regularly on popular game shows such as Password, The Match Game, To Tell the Truth, and What’s My Line. As an actress, she guest-starred in TV series including F Troop, The Flying Nun, The Brady Bunch, Love American Style, Hart to Hart, and Amazing Stories. She also appeared in the 1983 film The Twilight Zone: The Movie.

Abbe Lane alongside Ken Berry in a 1966 episode of ‘F Troop.’ (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)



After divorcing Cugat, Lane married CMA agent Perry Leff, who passed away in 2020. She leaves behind her sons Steven and Andrew, and a granddaughter.