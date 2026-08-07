Earth, Wind & Fire Member Suffers ‘Medical Emergency’

Legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire had to abruptly cancel a show after one of their members suffered a “medical emergency.”

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The veteran band posted a statement on Instagram explaining that they were unable to perform at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Aug. 6 due to a medical emergency involving an unidentified band member. They confirmed that the show, which was set to feature Lionel Richie, will be rescheduled, with a new date to be announced soon.

According to TMZ, Mariano Elias, a rep for the San Francisco Fire Department, confirmed that a fire engine and private ambulance were dispatched to the Chase Center on Thursday night in response to a “cardiac incident.” One person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was listed in critical condition. Due to HIPAA laws, the patient’s identity has not been released.

This isn’t the first health issue to affect Earth Wind & Fire’s tour. On June 24, Lionel Richie also suffered a medical emergency while performing onstage in St. Paul, Minnesota.

While performing “Dancing on the Ceiling,” Richie was forced to sit down mid-song, telling the audience he suddenly felt “dizzy” and “strange.” He advised anyone who has been in a similar situation to “sit down,” before saxophonist Dino Soldo announced that Richie was unable to finish the show and was reportedly taken to hospital as a precaution.

Because he was feeling dizzy and strange, @lionelrichie performed Dancing on the Ceiling sitting down on opening night @grandcasarena pic.twitter.com/5LYk5unI9s — Jon Bream (@jonbream) June 25, 2026

The medical emergency occurred at the start of Richie’s joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. He is scheduled to perform 26 shows through mid-August.