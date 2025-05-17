Kansas High School Student-Athlete Dead In Crash Days Before Graduation

Days before he was meant to graduate, 18-year-old high school senior Nathaniel Dold was killed in a car accident after driving into oncoming traffic. Dold was beloved by his classmates and was also an athlete, having wrestled and played on the school’s football team.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and as reported by KAKE, the incident took place on Thursday, May 15, at around 7 p.m. Dold, who was driving his Chrysler 2000 eastbound on K-156 in Ellsworth, Kansas, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

As a result, he struck an oncoming tractor-trailer that was pulling a cattle trailer, as per The Wichita Eagle. While the 58-year-old truck driver only suffered minor injuries, Nathaniel Dold died at the scene. The crash continues to be investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Dold was supposed to graduate on Sunday, May 18, from Lyons High School alongside his fellow 52 senior classmates.

Remembering Nathaniel Dold

As per the Eagle, his classmates plan to honor him when they walk the stage. They will all wear black ribbons with the number “63” on them, referencing Dold’s football number. An energy drink marked with a clearance sticker will also be displayed on stage, honoring Dold.

While talking with the outlet, Joel Grizzle, one of his wrestling coaches, remembered him as an “ornery, goofy, stubborn, courageous, and big-hearted” young man. Dold was a two-time state qualifier wrestler. He also played as a lineman and linebacker on the football team, as per the Eagle.

Lyons Unified School District 405 Superintendent Bill Day shared a statement with multiple outlets, addressing Dold’s tragic death.

“Lyons USD 405 is saddened by the death of Lyons High School Senior Nate Dold, who was killed in a motor vehicle accident Thursday evening,” the statement read. “Notification of funeral arrangements and other information will be announced when available.”

Counselors at Lyons High School were available on Friday for both students and staff members.

The City of Lyons also released a statement, saying that the city is “deeply saddened” by Dold’s death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the community, and the Lyons High School Class of 2025,” the statement read. “In these difficult times, it is essential that we come together to support Nate’s family, friends, and classmates.”

A GoFundMe was set up by a Dold family friend to raise funds for Dold’s funeral expenses.