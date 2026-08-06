hawaiian-house-candidate-faces-multiple-felony-charges-following-beach-fight

A Hawaiian House candidate is facing multiple felony threat charges following a fight at Keawakapu Beach in Maui.

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According to Fox News Digital, Kirill Basin has been hit with two felony terroristic threatening charges and a $1 million bail after the confrontation, which was caught on video.

Basin, a democratic congressional candidate, was seen being knocked unconscious amidst the altercation. In the video, Basin was seen approaching a group of beachgoers and telling a man, “Put your bag away, bro. Put your bag away.”

He also told the group, “I told him if he wants to go to the hospital, come here.”

After making the comment, Basin approached another beachgoer and yelled obscenities, then proceeded to argue with the group once more. When a man told him he was speaking to his girlfriend, Basin said, “I don’t care.”

As the situation escalated, Basin was heard repeatedly stating, “What are you going to do?” He then challenged another man to fight him.

When a woman within the group called him a “child,” Basin threatened to put her “in the ground” and “in the hospital.” He called her a derogatory term as he walked away.

Things came to a head when Basin shoved a man, identified as Kama Homan. As the men fought, Homan punched Basin, knocking him unconscious. Basin then got back up and continued the fight until the arrest occurred.

Basin later appeared in court for the terroristic threatening charges.

The Man Who Fought Basin Speaks Out

While speaking to Hawaii News Now, Homan said he decided to intervene when Basin became aggressive toward the other beachgoers.

“I’m like, maybe I should intervene,” he said. “And then as I got closer and closer, he was just getting more irate and violent and then saying stuff. ‘I’m going to hurt you’ or ‘I can injure you’ or ‘You like scrap’ to the aunties.”

Homan then described the fight. “He put his hands on me and as soon as he tried to shove me,” he said. “I hit him with a left and a right, and that’s when he stumbled and fell over the chairs.”

Homan noted that after Basin swung a beach chair at him, he had no choice but to knock the congressional candidate out.

“Just block it and go for the KO. Just protect myself, which is why I had my hand up, and then I adjusted to block the chair,” he noted.

The Maui Police Department also told the media outlet that Basin allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened multiple people before tossing it into the ocean. Homan confirmed the statement, noting that Basin had a 5-inch switchblade. He found the knife after Basin’s arrest and gave it to law enforcement.

“He ended up pulling the knife out on me after the altercation, and that was obviously a game changer when I knew he was off,” Homan said.

Regarding whether he knew Basin was a congressional candidate, Homan added, “No. I didn’t even know who the guy was.”