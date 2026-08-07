legendary-rock-star-cancels-concerts-following-surgery-after-major-injury

A legendary rock star has been forced to cancel upcoming shows following back surgery after a serious injury.

Videos by Suggest

On Aug. 5, Joan Jett’s team announced via Instagram Stories that the 67-year-old rock star had undergone “orthopedic surgery on a fractured vertebrae” following a “recent injury,” per Page Six. She has cancelled her two September shows as a result.

“In close consultation with her doctors, Joan will not be able to perform at her forthcoming September scheduled shows in Costa Mesa, CA on September 5th and Louisville, KY on September 24th,” her team explained.

“While Joan hates to disappoint fans, she will be taking this time to focus on physical therapy and healing,” the statement added. “She’s looking forward to delivering tremendous concerts for many years to come.”

Legendary rock star Joan Jett in 2025. (Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

The “Bad Reputation” singer and her band, the Blackhearts, wrapped up their UK tour last month. On Monday, Jett shared a video montage of their performances on Instagram, captioning it with a heartfelt message to her European fans: “Thanks for the summer love Europe, can’t wait to come back 🖤.”

In the same post, she also promoted her now canceled dates, writing: “Stateside shows coming up Sept 5 at @oc_fair @pacificamphitheatre and Sept 24 at @bourbonandbeyond in Louisville 💥.”

Joan Jett rose to fame in the ’70s with the Runaways before launching a successful solo career with the Blackhearts. Her 1981 hit “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” topped the Billboard Hot 100. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Jett has earned eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including classics like “Bad Reputation” and “Crimson And Clover.”

Here’s hoping Jett makes a speedy recovery and gets back to the stage ASAP.