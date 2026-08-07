‘Dancing With the Stars’ Favorite Undergoes Brain Surgery

Joe Amabile, the reality television personality who became a fan favorite through The Bachelor franchise and later competed on Dancing With the Stars, has undergone brain surgery after doctors diagnosed him with an early-stage glioma.

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Amabile shared the update on Instagram, posting photos from his hospital bed and confirming that surgeons successfully removed the tumor. “They got it all!” he wrote. Amabile looked happy and relieved from his hospital bed.

The television personality first revealed his condition in July after a full-body MRI led doctors to recommend additional imaging. A brain MRI identified what he previously described as a blueberry-sized lesion that appeared to be a glioma, a slow-growing brain tumor. Doctors advised surgery to remove the mass and determine its pathology.

Joe Amabile Underwent Surgery For His Brain Tumor

Amabile decided to undergo a craniotomy before the tumor could progress.

He previously acknowledged that the diagnosis came as a shock but said he wanted to share his experience publicly in the hope that it would encourage others to prioritize their health and seek medical attention when necessary.

His wife, Serena Pitt, also updated fans after the procedure through since-expired Instagram Stories. “The best update: they were able to remove the entire tumor and Joe is recovering very well,” she wrote. “We’re feeling so grateful.”

Amabile and Pitt discussed his diagnosis on their podcast, Not Married to This, explaining that the tumor was discovered at an early stage after the additional MRI. They emphasized the importance of early detection and encouraged people to advocate for their own health.

Amabile earned widespread recognition after appearing on The Bachelorette before joining Bachelor in Paradise, where he met Pitt. He later expanded his television career by competing on Dancing With the Stars, where his easy-going personality helped him build a loyal fan following.

Although surgery marked a significant milestone in his treatment, Amabile indicated that his medical journey is not yet complete. Doctors will continue evaluating the removed tissue to determine the next steps in his care.