A traffic anchor might be washing his mouth out with soap after letting a curse word slip live on air, moments after witnessing a crash unfold right before his eyes.

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Actually, he doesn’t seem all that embarrassed about the live blooper. Cincinnati, Ohio’s Channel 9 (WCPO) traffic anchor KJ Jacobs shared the moment on his personal X account, and it quickly went viral.

Jacobs was delivering a traffic update for Interstate 71 at Gilbert Avenue in Cincinnati on Aug. 6. In the footage he shared on X, a live traffic feed showed cars driving on the highway, with one vehicle stopped between the highway’s lanes and an on-ramp.

As Jacobs was speaking, another vehicle came down the on-ramp and rear-ended the stopped car.

“Oh s—” Jacobs let go, barely stopping short of completing the obvious curse word. “Oh, I’m so sorry,” the animated traffic anchor added. “Literally just watched a crash happen in real-time. And I almost said something inappropriate,” he added, thoughts of viral fame dancing in his head.

LIVE TV‼️ OSh… First time seeing a crash during a traffic segment #blooper pic.twitter.com/wx5XWL2hxS — KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWeather) August 7, 2026

Of course, Jacobs blasted the clip across social media.

Over on X, the clip has over 5.6 million views as of this writing. Denizens of the platform were quick to show their support for the traffic anchor’s viral moment.

Traffic anchor KJ Jacobs witnessed a car crash live on air. (Image via KJ Jacobs/X)

“Don’t even apologize. This was an “oh s—” moment. Never seen this happen before during a live newscast,” one X user replied to the footage. “You should be allowed to say s— on the news if something like this happens live lol,” another onlooker added.

The moment Jacobs realized he’d hit social media paydirt. (Image via KJ Jacobs/X)

“That was an ‘Oh s—” moment if I ever saw one,” a third X user agreed.

For anyone concerned that Jacobs may have been reprimanded for the blooper, rest easy. He was back at it this morning, sharing info about a traffic jam on social media.