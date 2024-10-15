Ohio Woman Found Dead in Luggage Near Las Vegas Apartment Identified

A body found hidden in luggage in Las Vegas earlier this month has been identified as a woman from Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

Per Fox News, the Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as Kristen Avelar, 46 years old.

The body of Kristen Avelar was discovered concealed within luggage in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

On October 3rd, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a report of a “possible deceased person” near Spencer Street and East Reno Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman’s body inside a piece of luggage near an apartment complex. Medical personnel later confirmed her death.

The Official Cause of Death of the Victim Discovered in Luggage In Las Vegas Remains Uncertain

Stephanie Wheatley from the coroner’s office informed People that the cause and manner of Avelar’s death are still under investigation. She noted that the autopsy is expected to take up to 90 days to complete.

Avelar hailed from Middleburg Heights, Ohio. A spokesperson for the Berea City School District also confirmed she was a graduate of Midpark High School, class of 1996.

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the death of Kristen Avelar. Her body was discovered inside a piece of luggage in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Victim’s Heartbreaking Final Social Media Post

Meanwhile, her Facebook profile, Avelar, gavr some insights into her life in Las Vegas. She identified herself as a homemaker in an update made on September 30, 2023.

“Another day with [rainbows] and butterflies! Make the best of what you have to work with!” she wrote on her page, per People.

She also seemed to have many close friends. She wrote, “I sure am very happy that I still do have some true friends in this thing called life these days that will be there thru thick and thin !”

Due to the “suspicious nature” surrounding Avelar’s death, the investigation has been handed over to the Homicide Section of the LVMPD.

Detectives are urging anyone who knew Avelar or has information regarding her whereabouts prior to her death to reach out to the LVMPD Homicide Section. You can contact them by phone at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can also visit their website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.