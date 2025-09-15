Ohio Man Beat His Toddler Son To Death. He Was Caught Disguised With Wig And Sunglasses: Authorities

A 25-year-old Ohio man, Dioblis Williams, is accused of beating his toddler to death back in 2020. Five years later, in Massachusetts, he was arrested while he was reportedly disguised with a wig and sunglasses.

According to a release issued by the Framingham Police Department, Williams was arrested on August 27. Local law enforcement received information that the suspect was in Framingham, more than 700 miles from Columbus, Ohio, where Williams allegedly killed his 2-year-old son, Ja’Mir Jones.

A K9 police officer, on the way to the briefing, noticed two individuals walking on the sidewalk. One of them appeared to be wearing a wig. Police officers “came to the determination” that the wigged man was, in fact, Williams, the release said. He was also wearing sunglasses and a hair tie.

He was subsequently extradited to Franklin County and was charged with murder, WSYX reported.

Toddler Beaten To Death

Back in March 2020, local police responded to a Holt Avenue home after receiving reports of a toddler who had drowned in a bathtub. An affidavit obtained by the outlet, Williams allegedly claimed that the Ja’Mir had drowned in a bathtub while unsupervised.

However, an autopsy proved otherwise. His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma. Ja’Mir had injuries on his abdomen as well as bruises on his face, torso, and neck, the outlet reported. His lungs were not obstructed, contradicting what Dioblis Williams allegedly told the police.

He had, in fact, beaten his toddler son to death, police alleged.

“Today’s arrest is a reminder that you can run, but you can’t hide,” Massachusetts Acting U.S. Marshall Kevin Neal said in a statement. Mr. Williams thought that he could evade arrest and accountability by hiding in Massachusetts. I hope that today’s arrest brings us one step closer to justice for a young child whose life ended tragically.”

As per WSYX, Dioblis Williams has been charged with various offenses in the past. In 2023, he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, while in 2020, he was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Then, in 2024, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill. He allegedly threatened a man with a knife at a bus stop.