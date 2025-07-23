Chicago Mother Allegedly Drowned 1-Year-Old Son In Lake After Being Dumped By Boyfriend

A Chicago mother, 31-year-old Surah Amon, is accused of drowning her 1-year-old son in Lake Michigan, resulting in murder charges. Allegedly, Amon was depressed after her boyfriend ended things with her, which led to the fatal outcome.

As reported by the Daily Mail, citing Amon’s bond hearing, Amon had a history of clashes with her parental grandmother. On many occasions, the woman had called the police on Amon to have her removed from the house she shared with the boy’s father and her.

Eventually, on July 11, the grandmother was granted an order of protection. However, Amon was allowed to live with her as the order was not enforced at the time.

Days later, on July 17, everything changed. Prosecutors alleged that Amon struck the woman at the time, which caused police to serve the order of protection. The mother had nowhere to go with her 1-year-old son, Sir Watson. Therefore, she was allowed to stay one more night.

The following day, on July 18, the grandmother returned home from work and saw Amon was still in the house. She called the police twice, and another relative reportedly told authorities that Amon was having “mental health issues.”

Claudia Amon, Surah’s sister, told ABC7 about the calls made to the police.

“Me and my sister made a call to the police to have a mental health team come out for my sister;” Claudia said. “When the police showed up, they told us there was nothing they could do because my sister was not being violent towards them.”

Although not clarified by the Daily Mail, it is around this time that Amon’s boyfriend, potentially the boy’s father, broke up with her.

Drowning Death

Eventually, Amon and Sir Watson left the house. Later on Friday, July 18, however, police received reports of a woman in deep water at Chicago’s Yacht Harbor. Beachgoers allegedly heard Amon yelling, “I killed my son. I want to die.”

Authorities responded to the scene, with the Chicago Fire’s Marine Unit recovering the boy from the waters, as per ABC7. He was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Allegedly, Amon confessed to police that she had killed her toddler son after the boy’s father kicked her out of the house. According to police, she also expressed wanting to take her own life.

A Chicago Police Department news release details that Surah Amon was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one felony count of strong probability of death. Amon was denied bail.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.