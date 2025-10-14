Ohio Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Friend While Playing Deadly Game

An Ohio man, 23-year-old Omarion Horne, is accused of fatally shooting a friend in Cincinnati. Allegedly, Horne took out a gun and proposed a game of “Russian roulette,” and then fired a shot at the victim’s chest.

According to a release issued by the Cincinnati Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday, October 5. At around 10:45 p.m., CPD officers responded to a Kings Run Court residence after receiving a report of a shooting.

The Cincinnati Fire Department arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures on the victim, 23-year-old Rachel Counts. Despite their efforts, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The following day, the CPD’s Homicide Unit located, arrested, and charged Omarion Horne with murder.

While in court, prosecutors detailed what occurred that fatal night. As per WLWT, Horne was playing a card game with Counts and their two significant others. Allegedly, Horne then took out a gun, removed all but one of its bullets, pointed it at his head, and said, “Let’s play Russian roulette.”

Despite the nature of the game, Omarion Horne is accused of pointing the gun at Counts instead. He allegedly pulled the trigger, firing the aforementioned bullet into Counts’ chest, killing her.

A Deadly Game

WCPO reported that prosecutors asked for a high bond, accusing Horne of using his gun as if it were a toy. The outlet also detailed that, while prosecutors read his alleged actions, he burst into tears.

The sudden emotion did little to nothing to move Judge Alan Triggs, as he agreed with prosecturos regarding the high bond.

“It’s sad that people use a firearm as a toy,” Triggs said in court, as per WLWT. “Because if these circumstances are true, this is truly a tragedy.”

The judge ended up setting Horne’s bond at $1 million. The defense argued, unsuccessfully, that the shooting was not intentional and that he has no criminal or juvenile record, WCPO reported. The attorney had asked for a $100,000 bond.

As per Law & Crime, Omarion Horne is being held at the Hamilton County Jail. His next court appearance, a grand jury date, is scheduled for October 16.