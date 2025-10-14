Georgia Teen Allegedly Shot Girlfriend In The Head While ‘Playing’ With Loaded Gun

A Georgia teenager, 19-year-old Sebastian Prestridge, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in the head. Allegedly, the two had been playing with a loaded gun during a sleepover, leading to her death.

According to a release issued by the Lawrenceville Police Department (LPD), the incident occurred on Thursday, October 9. At around 1:19 a.m., LPD officers responded to a Lauren Kay Court residence after receiving reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, responding officers located the 19-year-old victim in an upstairs bedroom in the residence, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Officers had been previously advised that the girl had allegedly been shot in the head by her boyfriend, identified as Sebastian Prestridge.

Prestridge remained at the scene and was subsequently detained without incident. The victim, identified as Nina Ramirez by WSB, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Lawrenceville Police Captain Dena Pauly said. “Our investigators are working diligently to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this young woman’s death.”

A Grieving Mother, An Accidental Shooting

Nina’s mother, Maria Carmen Ramirez, told WSB that her daughter was at her house alongside her friends. All, including Prestridge, were there for a sleepover. According to her, the group was around a loaded gun, “playing” with it. Allegedly, it was at that moment that Prestridge shot the weapon by accident.

The grieving mother revealed that no one checked if the gun was loaded beforehand. While her daughter is dead, Maria Carmen does not hold any grudge toward Prestridge, saying that he didn’t intend to shoot the 19-year-old.

“When you get mad and these things happen, you want to find something guilty [or] someone guilty, but I think it was just an accident,” she said, describing Prestridge as someone nice who loved Nina.

Remembering her daughter, Maria Carmen said, “She was very friendly and kind, and she always take care of other people. She was a sweet girl.”

Sebastian Prestridge was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. As per Law & Crime, he is being held at Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

A GoFundMe was launched to help support Nina’s family through this incredibly difficult time.

“Nina was known for her strength and loyalty,” the fundraiser read. “She always stood up for her friends and family and never hesitated to speak her truth. She cared deeply about the people around her and constantly tried to lift others up, even when she was fighting her own battles.”