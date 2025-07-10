Ohio Child Stuck In Claw Machine Gets Rescued, Caught On Video

A boy from Ohio got stuck inside a claw machine, leading to his rescue by first responders. This wild accident happened at a local community center in the city of Mason on Monday, July 7, according to PEOPLE. The best part is that it was all caught on surveillance video.

Videos by Suggest

Around 1 PM that Monday, a child had stuck his head inside the claw machine’s prize chute. He probably thought he could nab one of the stuffed animals for free. Instead, he got stuck, his little legs hanging out as shown in the video footage.

Child Rescued After Getting Stuck In Claw Machine

City of Mason

An older gentleman walked by, noticing the child’s legs sticking out of the machine. This eventually led to the man notifying the Mason Police and Fire Departments to help rescue the kid.

A different part of the footage then showed a first responder pushing the claw machine into the nearby store. This was to get some privacy while getting the kid free. Or, perhaps they didn’t want to embarrass the kid as onlookers would pass by.

City of Mason

The final cut of the video shows quite a few first responders crowding around this machine. They managed to get the boy free from the back of the machine, as he must have crawled the whole way through.

By the time the child was free, he ran to a man at the back, and he picked him up. Most likely, this was the child’s father, who clearly wasn’t paying enough attention to his son.

The good news is that the boy didn’t suffer from any injuries during his climb into the machine. We also don’t yet know the identity of the boy or his supposed father.

I just hope that someone gave the kid one of the prizes from the claw machine. Not as a reward for his dangerous endeavor, but at least for even attempting to do such a crazy thing for a stuffed animal.

Situations like this are rare, but this wasn’t the first time a similar situation was caught on video. In February 2024, police had to rescue a toddler who was stuck inside a Hello Kitty claw machine. They captured the entire ordeal on bodycam footage.