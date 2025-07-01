Wealthy CEO And Family Killed After Plane Crashes After Takeoff In Ohio

Six people died in an Ohio plane crash after a twin-engine aircraft went down just minutes after takeoff. Among the dead was James Weller, a 67-year-old steel magnate, and his family

According to the Associated Press, the incident occurred on Sunday, June 29. The Cessna 441 crashed minutes after departing the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Trumbull County, Ohio.

As a result of the crash, all people aboard were killed. Four of them belonged to the same family. They were James Weller, his wife, Veronica Weller, 68, their son, John Weller, 36, and John’s wife, Maria Weller, 34. The pilot and co-pilot, Joseph Maxin, 63, and Timothy Blake, 55, respectively, also perished during the incident.

Trumbull County Coroner Lawrence D’Amico revealed that the family owned multiple steel manufacturing plants in Ohio. The Times Leader identified James Weller as the president and CEO of Liberty Steel Industries Inc.

In a statement shared online, Sharon Speedway, a speedway previously owned by James Weller, addressed the family’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of James (Jim) Weller, Jr., his wife Veronica, along with their son John and his wife Maria on Sunday,” the statement reads. “James won 36 times in the Big Block Modified division at Sharon Speedway and was a two-time track champion. His late father, Jim Weller Sr. co-owned Sharon Speedway from 2002-2024.”

Prosecutor Turned Pilot

According to 19 News, pilot Joseph Maxin previously worked as an assistant prosecutor for the Mohaning County Prosecutor’s Office. He left the prosecutor’s office to “pursue his lifelong passion for aviation,” according to a release issued by the prosecutor’s office, obtained by the outlet.

“He was not only a skilled attorney, but also a beloved friend and colleague, known for his kindness, good nature, and one-of-a-kind humorous personality,” the release reads.

Similarly, Anthony Trevena, who serves as the executive director for the Western Reserve Port Authority, addressed Maxin’s death.

“A selfless public servant and pilot, Joseph dedicated his life to serving the Mahoning Valley,” Trevena said, as per The Times Leader. “This loss hits the Port Authority team hard. Joseph’s legacy and impact on this community will not be forgotten.”

While speaking with 19 News, several witnesses recalled hearing the crash. Neighbor Rachel Flowers described it as a storm and “pops of thunder-like sound.”

Fire and smoke ensued following the crash, with the plane hitting a wooded area. Howland Township Fire Chief Raymond Pace revealed to the AP that the accident could have been worse. Reportedly, three houses in the area were not hit.

JETS FBO Network President Michael Hillman, whose company operated the plane, stated that the Weller family was heading to Bozeman, Montana, for vacation.

“These were the best of the best in terms of the folks here at the field, as well as the pilots. I can’t say enough about them,” Hillman said. “I’d give anything to rewind the day and take them to breakfast instead.”