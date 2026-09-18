‘Obsession’ Star and 3 Others Revealed as ‘SNL’ Hosts for Season 52

The first four hosts and musical guests for the newest season of Saturday Night Live have been announced, and it’s quite a lineup! There are several returning hosts and musical guests alongside some first-timers.

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For the season 52 premiere on September 26, NY Knicks star Jalen Brunson will host, the show announced. Brunson is still riding the high of the Knicks NBA Championship win, and also appeared in an Emmy sketch with Mariska Hargitay.

Girl group KATSEYE will join him as the musical guests.

The following week, actress Dakota Johnson returns to Studio 8H for the third time as host. She is promoting her new film Verity. Joining Johnson will be first time guest Turnstile.

On October 10, controversial comedian Shane Gillis hosts for the third time as well. Gillis was briefly part of the SNL cast in 2019 before being fired. Singer Rosalía will be the musical guest for the second time.

In a very fitting move for the Halloween episode on October 31, Inde Navarrette, star of the horror movie Obsession, will make her hosting debut. Gracie Abrams will be joining her as the musical guest. Abrams released her album Daughter From Hell, this summer.

While many fans expressed their excitement about Brunson, there was an overwhelming amount of displeasure about Gillis returning.

“Literally no one asked for another Shane Gilles episode lol,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Does someone on SNL owe Shane Gillis money?” someone asked.