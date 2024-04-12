O.J. Simpson’s Las Vegas Robbery Victim Breaks Silence on NFL Legend’s Death

O.J. Simpson was indeed famous. But he was also infamous. Most people know that, in 1995, the former Buffalo Bills star was charged with murdering his ex-wife Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

The case made national headlines, including a nationally televised low-speed chase with the police leading to his arrest. The not-guilty verdict was one of the most controversial decisions in American history.

O.J. Simpson’s Victim Breaks Silence Following Passing

But Simpson’s run-ins with law enforcement don’t stop there. In 2007, Simpson confiscated pricey sports memorabilia at gunpoint. The ex-star running back was charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault, robbery, and using a deadly weapon. He was found guilty and sentenced to 33 years in prison but was released on parole in 2017.

The man whom he robbed at gunpoint, Bruce Fromong, spoke out after his death notice that Simpson “will be missed.”

“O.J. Simpson went to prison for robbing a guy at gunpoint — and in the wake of his death, the victim from that case says he’s gonna miss The Juice … yes, seriously,” TMZ wrote.

“Bruce Fromong — whom O.J. confronted in 2007 with a bunch of goons in tow in an attempt to recover sports memorabilia he believed had been stolen from him — tells TMZ … it’s a sad time right now for family and friends of O.J.’s, and for those who really knew him.”

Fromong Maintained Relationship With Simpson

But that is not even the craziest part. Not only did Fromong forgive Simpson for the armed robbery. TMZ also reports that the two maintained a relationship after the verdict. The two would even golf together following his release from prison in 2017.

“Fromong goes on to say O.J. had certainly made mistakes in his life … but wasn’t unlike anyone else who’s sinned, and notes that only God can judge him,” TMZ added.

“He goes on to tell us that the two of them remained in contact over the years, and they golfed together too.”

Simpson was a former NFL MVP and Heisman Award Winner. During his NFL career, he played for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. He also tried his hand at acting, as he had a role in several hit films, including Alex Haley’s Roots.