‘The View’ Hosts React to News of O.J. Simpson’s Death

Famed NFL running back O.J. Simpson passed away early in the morning on April 11 after a lengthy battle with cancer. The former Heisman Award winner was 76 at the time of his passing. In a statement after his death, his family asked for their privacy to be respected during their time of mourning.

Despite having a decorated NFL career, O.J.’s rap sheet is just as decorated. In 1994, the former Buffalo Bills star was charged with murdering his ex-wife Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

The case made national headlines, including a nationally televised high-speed chase with the police leading to his arrest. The not-guilty verdict was one of the most controversial decisions in American history.

‘The View’ Reacts to O.J. Simpson’s Passing

Following his passing members of The View chimed in with their thoughts.

“Can I just say, who doesn’t remember the trial of the century? It was an 11-month trial … where were you when O.J. was in that Bronco?” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“I remember feeling a great sense of injustice happened; it’s one of the reasons I became a prosecutor, For me the tragedy was the injustice.”

Co-host Alyssa Farrah-Griffin also chimed in and said she hopes Simpson’s death gives peace to the families of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman referring to them as “the victims.”

“I hope it gives some peace to the family of the victims. It was a miscarriage of justice. I hope it helps them to find peace,” she said.

How ‘The View’ reacted to OJ Simpson’s death:



‘Hope it gives peace to the family of the victims’

🔗: https://t.co/uiyEfZP7ON pic.twitter.com/EK4AWjUl1j — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 11, 2024

Farrah-Griffin Feels Guilt Over ‘Kate Gate’

Last month, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton revealed that she has been battling cancer. This came after a mysterious disappearance from the public eye after having surgery in January.

Kate’s absence led to speculation on her well-being. People even named the search “Kate Gate.” In addition, others commented on her physical appearance after being spotted at a farmer’s market earlier in March.

after her diagnosis, Farrah-Griffin said she felt “guilty,” for poking fun at Kate.

“I’m guilty of having gotten into the fun of ‘Where’s Kate?’ and thinking it’s funny and sharing the memes and playing into that. And I forgot something fundamental,” she said.

“We all know every person, whether they’re a princess, somebody in a high-privileged position, or just the person next to you, is dealing with personal struggles that we don’t know about. I send my love to her and strength to her.”