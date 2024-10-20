nypd-detective-kills-wife-in-murder-suicide-with-their-3-children-at-home

A retired NYPD detective shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself during a murder-suicide incident last week.

In a statement, the Yonkers Police Department revealed that retired NYPD detective Sean O’Neil fatally shot himself after shooting his wife Arlene O’Neil “several times.” This all happened on Wednesday, Oct. 16, amid an early morning argument.

The couple’s three sons, a 15-year-old, a 13-year-old, and an 11-year-old, were home at the time of the ordeal.

All three of the O’Neil boys were physically unharmed. “First responders attempted life-saving measures on [Arlene], who unfortunately succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” the statement reads.

“Investigators determined that a dispute took place, resulting in Sean O’Neill shooting Arlene O’Neill multiple times with a handgun before turning the weapon on himself.”

The statement concluded, “The City of Yonkers and the Yonkers Police Department extend our condolences to the family and friends of the O’Neill family.”

A GoFundMe Was Launched for Retired NYPD Detective’s Children Following Murder-Suicide

Following the tragic murder-suicide, the O’Neill family’s loved ones launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for the three children.

“Arlene Connolly O’Neill, a truly remarkable individual,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “A dedicated, hard-working teacher for over 25 years in the Eastchester School District, a fearless mother, a thoughtful sister, and a kind friend.

“Arlene has spent countless hours shaping the minds of her students,” the description continued. “All while raising her three incredible boys, who were her greatest pride and joy.”

The loved ones also stated that Arlene exemplified strength, kindness, and resilience. “She poured her heart into both her classroom and her home,” they shared. “Always putting others before herself. Arlene’s life was tragically taken on October 16, 2024. Her boys will now face the challenge of growing up without their rock, their advocate, and their best friend.”

The funds will go directly towards Sean, Brendan, and Nolan’s education. A portion of the funds will go to boys’ talents in both music and sports. These were what Arlene worked so hard to encourage and support. “Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference in the lives of her boys.”

So far, more than $625,000 has been raised of the $750,000 goal. Over 1,500 people have contributed to the fundraiser.

A close friend of the family vowed to make sure that the funds would be given to the boys. “I’ll be able to help the boys’ guardians receive all funds raised as soon as that’s established. I’ll remain in close contact with the family and the team at GoFundMe to ensure a safe delivery of funds to the boys.”





