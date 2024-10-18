high-school-student-killed-by-boyfriend-in-apparent-murder-suicide-on-the-way-to-homecoming

Louisiana authorities are investigating the possible murder-suicide of a couple found on a highway last weekend while en route to Homecoming.

Local police confirmed that on Saturday, October 12, authorities discovered the bodies of Dashayla Ardoin, 17, from Mamou, Louisiana, and Glenkeithan Robertson, 21, from Opelousas, Louisiana, along a highway in Acadia Parish.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office released details of the investigation on Monday.

“From the investigation, this case is believed to be a murder/suicide,” the Sheriff’s Office said in their statement.

Sheriff KP Gibson informed People that Robertson is believed to be the shooter. However, he could not provide any insights into the potential motive for the killings.

Dashayla Ardoin pictured alongside Glenkeithan Robertson. (Image via Facebook / Dashayla Ardoin)

According to police, the couple was en route to Mamou when their bodies were discovered around 7 p.m. that evening. Mamou High School, where Ardoin was a student, was hosting its homecoming festivities at that time. Gibson informed People that based on their travel route, it is believed the couple was likely headed to participate in the celebrations.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle had no other passengers at the time, and no one else sustained injuries.

Mamou High School Pays Tribute to Student Slain in Apparent Murder-Suicide

In a heartfelt tribute shared online, Mamou High School expressed that the community is grieving the loss of “one of our own.”

“Please keep our students and staff, as well as the family and friends of Dashayla, in your prayers,” the school wrote on Monday. “Dashayla will always be remembered for her courage and bravery, her kind heart, and her beautiful smile,” the school continued. “She was so very loved and will be dearly missed.”

Locals flooded the comments with their support for the slain teenager.

“What a beautiful young woman. So deeply sad. So much love to her family and friends,’ one person wrote. “My condolences for Dashayla’s family and for the Mamou High School Community that is hurting, another person added. “Such a heartbreaking loss. Many prayers for families and friends,” a third mourner wrote.

Meanwhile, Robertson’s Facebook page indicates that he was a local DJ. In an Instagram post from approximately two months ago, he shared a photo featuring himself and Ardoin, accompanied by the caption: “Me & You Against The World.”

The case is still under investigation.