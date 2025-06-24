NYC Mother Who Beat 7-Year-Old Daughter To Death Finally Sentenced While Whining In Court

Navasia Jones, the 39-year-old “monster mom” who beat her 7-year-old daughter, Julissia Batties, to death, has finally been sentenced after multiple court delays caused by her antics.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, Jones was sentenced to 17 years in prison by Judge Joseph McCormack on Monday, June 23. Back in May, Jones pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2021 beating death of Julissia.

The hearing didn’t go without incident, as Jones, accustomed to doing so, whined as she was being sentenced.

“They called me a monster mom,” Jones told the judge. Then, she allegedly asked, “Why would they lie on me?”

Following the hearing, Julissia’s grandmother, Yolanda Davis, who was present at the hearing, told The Post that she had things to say to her following her outbursts.

“I wanted to say to her, ‘Yes, you are a monster mom.'” Davis told the outlet. “You carried that child for nine months, and you murdered her. No, I have no sympathy for her.”

Following her conviction in May, her sentencing has been postponed on two separate occasions. On May 13, Navasia Jones refused to show up at the courtroom and face Julissia’s grandmother and father, Julius Batties.

Weeks later, Jones threw a tantrum in court while Julius and Yolanda were attempting to deliver their victim impact statements.

“You have proof I murdered your daughter, my daughter?” Jones told Julius at the time.

Courtroom Tantrums

Originally, Navasia Jones was to be sentenced to 15 years in prison. However, according to a release issued by Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark, Judge McCormack added two more years due to her “refusal to come to court for sentence and outbursts on the last court date.”

As per Clark, by minimizing her guilt at the time, Jones had violated the conditions of her plea.

Julissia Jones was found badly beaten in her Bronx apartment on August 10, 2021. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office found that the 7-year-old had suffered from internal organ injuries and multiple bruises throughout her body and face. Some of her injuries were also consistent with sexual assault.

Months later, in 2022, Navasia Jones and Paul Fine, Jr., Julissia’s half-brother, were arrested. Both were charged with murder, with Fine being charged with sexual abuse and assault, as per The Post.

However, in March 2025, charges against Fine were dropped. Jones took responsibility for the crime, something that Julissia’s grieving family found “not fair.”

“Julissia was a defenseless seven-year-old girl, whose own mother took her life in a disturbing act of brutality and callousness,” DA Clark said in her statement. “No child should be exposed to such torment or suffer the unimaginable terror Julissia faced at such a young age.”