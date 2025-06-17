New York City Mother Who Killed 7-Year-Old Daughter Throws Courtroom Tantrum, Refuses To Hear Victim Impact Statements

Navasia Jones, the Bronx mom who brutally beat her 7-year-old daughter, Julissia Batties, to death, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. However, during her sentencing hearing, Jones threw a tantrum as Julissia’s grieving father and grandmother attempted to deliver their victim impact statements.

Videos by Suggest

According to the New York Post, Jones was to be sentenced on Monday, June 16, after a previous instance of her not attending the courtroom in May. However, her outbursts derailed the hearing, interrupting Julius Batties, Julissia’s grieving father.

“Navasia Jones murdered my daughter,” Julius said during his victim impact statement.

“You have proof I murdered your daughter, my daughter?” Jones interrupted Julius.

“I really don’t wish to hear what they have to say,” Jones continued, screaming at Julius. “What you say doesn’t matter to me.”

Grandmother Interrupted

Then, Yolanda Davis, Julissia’s grandmother, attempted to deliver her victim impact statement via a district attorney.

“I feel like she didn’t deserved to be killed,” Davis wrote. “I just really feel like you deserve more than 15 years. You deserve life after killing a precious child that was innocent that wasn’t asked to be brought into this world.”

However, Jones also interrupted her, saying, “I don’t feel no sympathy for you all.” She added, “Don’t sit here in the court and put on a front like that. You know how it went down.”

At one point, Navasia Jones even addressed Bronx Supreme Court Justice Joseph McCormack, saying. “I don’t want to hear them. I’m not interested.”

The judge intervened at one point during the hearing, warning Jones of her interruptions.

“If there’s another outburst, I’ll order officers to remove you from the courtroom and I’ll determine what effect that will have on your sentence,” Judge McCormack told Jones.

However, Jones continued with her tantrum, verbally attacking Julissia’s family members. She was escorted out of the courtroom.

“I took responsibility for the sake of my son being released,” Jones said as she was being dragged out.

Julissia Batties’ Death

Back on August 10, 2021, Julissia Batties was found dead, having suffered a brutal and deadly beating. At the time, Julissia’s half-brother, Paul Fine Jr., was also charged in connection with the child’s death, allegedly admitting that he had punched her eight times in the face.

However, Navasia Jones pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and Fine’s charges were dropped.

Her sentencing hearing has been rescheduled for June 23. Given the judge’s words, it is possible that Jones’ agreed-upon sentence of 15 years could be changed to 25 years, which is the maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter.

Edward Sapone, following the controversial hearing, spoke outside the courtroom. He admitted that her behavior could increase her sentence.