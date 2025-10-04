NYC Hospitalized Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Roommate While She Slept

A 55-year-old woman, Cynthia Vann, was allegedly beaten to death by her roommate while she was hospitalized. Vann, who was being treated for her liver, was only weeks from turning 56 at the time of her death.

As reported by News 12, the incident occurred on September 12 at Lincoln Hospital in Mott Haven. At the time, she was hospitalized as she received treatment for her liver. However, at one point, her roommate allegedly attacked her as she slept.

Vann suffered multiple wounds to her head, requiring emergency surgery, an attempt to save her life. She remained hospitalized for two more weeks before she succumbed to he injuries on September 27, the New York Post reported.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Vann’s daughter, Taneisha, told News 12. “I’m broken inside. It’s very difficult. My mom was my support system. She was really all I had.”

Heartbreakingly, Taneisha revealed that her mother was only weeks away from her birthday when she was attacked.

“She has a birthday coming up on the 9th. She’ll be 56 and that’s difficult as well. It’s just she didn’t deserve that,” she added.

The death of Cynthia Vann was ruled a homicide, with her cause of death determined to be from blunt force trauma to the head. The alleged attacker, unnamed, is yet ot be found, but they reportedly have a history of past violence. Taneisha expressed feeling angry at the hospital for “allowing this situation to happen.”

Similar Incident

This incident occurred just two days before another woman was beaten to death in New York. As previously reported, Nina Kravtsov, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, was beaten to death at a nursing center with a metal wheelchair piece on September 14.

As per the New York Post, Galina Smirnova, an 89-year-old woman with dementia, allegedly killed Kravtsov, her roommate, just days after arriving at the Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Coney Island.

A nurse was the one who discovered the bludgeoned Kravtsov at around 10 p.m. Hours later, unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. As a result, Smirnova was charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.