Florida Man Claimed Self-Defense After Killing Woman With 10 Shots To Her Back. He Was Convicted Of Murder

A Florida man, 27-year-old Christian Ketchup, claimed he had shot a woman in self-defense. He, however, has now been convicted of murder after he killed 25-year-old Tierra Binion with 10 shots to the back.

As reported by the Pensacola News Journal, a jury found Ketchup guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, September 18. He will be sentenced on November 19, and he faces up to life in prison. Ketchup initially claimed self-defense, to no avail.

“The defense said this defendant was saying, ‘Hey, let’s break it up, let’s not fight’ — he’s a peacekeeper,” Chief Assistant State Attorney Bridgette Myers Jensen said in court. “You know what, ladies and gentlemen, maybe that’s the way he started, but he ended up a murderer.”

Fatal Shooting

As reported by Law & Crime, the incident occurred back on August 23, 2023. At the time, a fight broke out between Binion and Ketchup’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Rachel DeRise.

Beginning inside a Mugs & Jugs on Scenic Highway in Pensacola, Florida, the fight moved to the sports bar parking lot. At one point, however, Ketchup decided to intervene, punching Binion and knocking her to the ground.

At the same time, seeing Binion on the floor, DeRise joined the beating, knocking the girl unconscious. However, Ketchup took it even further, as he grabbed his weapon and fired multiple times against Binion’s back, killing her. WEAR reported that at least 20 shell casings were found next to Binion’s body.

Prosecutor Jensen said in court that Ketchup shot Binion, an “unarmed woman,” 10 times in the back.

Self-Defense Claim

However, following the fatal shooting, Christian Ketchup called 911 and identified himself as the man responsible. He then told responding deputies, “I f–ked up. I’m not a f–king killer. I don’t do that. That’s not me.”

During his trial, the defense argued that Ketchup believed Binion to be armed, so he acted in self-defense. This is because, according to Ketchup’s attorneys, Binion said, “My gun” during the confrontation. Additionally, Mugs & Jugs patrons usually arrive at the sports bar armed.

However, State Attorney Jensen countered the defense point by saying that it was not “reasonable” for Ketchup to arrive at the sports bar with a gun. Furthermore, Jensen stated that the now-convicted murderer had no business drinking while armed or intervening in a fight that did not concern him.

Binion’s sister, Diamond Jordan, spoke with the Pensacola News Journal and said that she expects Ketchup to be sentenced to life in prison.

“I feel like we’re close to the finish line,” Jordan said. “Everyone has done a fantastic job wrapping this up. It’s been long enough, and I think we’re close.”