Get The Comfort You Want And Support You Need With This Game-Changing Bra

Confession: my bras have way too much power (and not the good, sexy kind). These devices of discomfort dictate what outfit I wear, my confidence levels, and most noticeably, my comfort.

As soon as I put on a bra, I’m fantasizing about the glorious moment when I’ll be able to take it off. I’ve tried various styles, fits, and brands, and they’ve all been miserable in their own, unique ways.

I had just ceded to a life of discomfort and limited outfit options, and then I met NOOD.

A True Game Changer

More specifically, I met the NOOD Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra. Now, I know a thing or two about adhesive bras—I went to prom in the Midwest, and covering nipples was a high priority. So, I’ll be honest and say I had low expectations.

But upon closer inspection, I found a revolutionary product that blows those cheap stick-ons of my prom days out of the water. Most noticeably, this Lift & Shape bra has some serious support power. But the magic doesn’t stop there.

Boob sweat is inevitable; sliding adhesive bras are not. The Game Changer is both water- and sweatproof. It can handle your hottest days (or nights) without slipping or discoloration. Each pack comes with five one-time-use pairs, ensuring you have all your boobs (er, bases) covered.

Moreover, this bra is for everyone. The Game Changer Lift & Shape accommodates sizes up to DDD/G and F bra zones. It also comes in four color options with a seamless, invisible-under-clothing finish.

Tried And Tested

NOOD works for women because it was designed by women. These adhesive bras weren’t a marketing ploy or attempt to go viral with snake oil. NOOD was founded in response to a real-life person with a real-life problem—Mexican-American mother of two, Astrid Montalta, to be exact.

Montalta was looking for an adhesive, strapless bra that was not only supportive but sustainable. It also needed to be durable to withstand the intense Dubai heat. Once she realized no such product was on the market, she made her own.

Over five years of research and development have gone into creating this revolutionary bra. Sustainably made with breathable hemp fabric, these bras have become a fast favorite among celeb stylists and influencers worldwide.

But don’t trust the experience of a rich socialite thousands of miles away; trust your own experience. The Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra is perfect for special occasions like weddings and dances. It’s also great for date nights, girls’ nights out, and for wearing under strappy sundresses and even bathing suits.

Enhance Your Birthday Suit With NOOD

NOOD actively collaborates with its consumers, listening to feedback and improving its products with each new batch. This company doesn’t just create adhesive bras and styling tape; it seeks to be a movement to “normalize breast education, empower, and inspire women.”

Still, the products by themselves are pretty great. In addition to the game-changing Lift & Shape bra, NOOD also offers reusable nipple covers and heavy-duty shape tape. (So heavy-duty, in fact, that Montalta used NOOD Shape Tape to tape up her pregnant belly to relieve back pain.)

Whether you’re looking to support a pregnant belly or heavy chest (or both), NOOD’s Shape Tape has got you covered—and lifted. NOOD makes their adhesive breast and body tape extra wide for easier application and up to 33% more wears. The hemp fabric tape is sweatproof and waterproof, too. Your regular push-up bra could never.

And while I love going braless any chance I get, I don’t love wondering if people are staring at my nipples. NOOD’s reusable nipple covers eliminate this problem entirely, offering full coverage in everything from tees to tanks to bodysuits.

They’re made from SkinFinish matte silicone for totally smooth, seamless coverage. Even better, they’re reusable. Like the Game Changer bra and Shape Tape, NOOD’s No-Show nipple covers are waterproof and sweatproof for long-lasting wear. And thanks to NOOD’s no-show travel case, transport is a breeze.

Start Going NOOD Today

For the full NOOD experience, the brand offers a pro stylist kit which includes the Game Changer bra, nipple covers, and body tape. Additionally, the kit comes with a free no-show travel case and free shipping.

Plus, NOOD offers a happy boobs guarantee—meaning if you don’t love these products after 90 days, you can exchange or return them for free.

But really, there’s no question that you’ll love them. The only real question is how long you’re going to make yourself wait before enjoying a new type of bra power—the good and sexy kind, not the miserable and uncomfortable kind.