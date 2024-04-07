Noah Cyrus Slammed for ‘Liking’ Liam Hemsworth’s Thirst Trap Amid ‘Messy’ Family Feud

Continuing to spark rumors about a conflict within her family, Noah Cyrus is getting criticized for liking the “thirst trap” her ex-brother-in-law, Liam Hemsworth recently posted on Instagram.

The Hunger Games alum took to the social media platform to share a snapshot of him at the gym while promoting his new film Land of Bad.

“A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad!” he wrote in the caption. The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!”

It didn’t take long for Instagram users to notice that Noah Cyrus liked the post. Noah’s older sister Miley was married to Hemsworth in 2018. But after eight months, the couple split. The divorce was finalized in 2020.

Noah Cyrus had nothing but praise for Liam Hemsworth in the past. She once gushed about how close he was to the Cyrus clan. “I love Liam,” Noah said, per Teen Vogue. “He’s been in the family for a really long time, so he’s like a big brother to me.”

In total, Miley and Liam were together for 10 years. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Noah for the photo reaction. “The Jamie Lynn Spears of our generation,” the original poster wrote and shared screenshots of Noah liking Hemsworth’s Instagram photo.

the Jamie Lynn Spears of our generation https://t.co/BOQpZ1tZg7 — ً (@TheePinned) April 6, 2024

Another fan pointed out the recent rumors of Noah dating Dominic Purcell before he met and married her mom, Tish.

“I’m sorry wasn’t the last rumor that she dated her mom’s new husband and that’s how he met [Tish]?” the fan wrote. “And now she’s liking Miley’s ex-husband’s thirst trap? C’mon Noah…”

Other critics wrote that Noah Cyrus was trying to pick a fight with her sister. “She woke up and chose to be her sister’s opp. All over what?!!!”

However, it appears Noah ended up unliking the post not long after she was called out.

Things between Noah and Miley have seemed to not improve over the past year. Before the Purcell drama, Noah allegedly called out Miley for comments she made in a Sept. 2020 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

When asked by Rogan if Noah’s experience growing up in her shadow has caused her to be less interested in pursuing a career in Hollywood, Miley had some thoughts.

“You either go one way or another,” Miley said. She then said that her younger sister wanted a life in the spotlight. “She’s got a record out that I love called The End of Everything… and it’s the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to.”

She also described Noah Cyrus as being an emo kid.

However, the comments didn’t sit too well with Noah. She seemingly responded to a clip of the interview by writing, “The disrespect in this video.”