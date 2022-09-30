These Oxford Shoes Designed For Emma Watson Will Be A Staple In Your Fall Wardrobe

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s no secret that Emma Watson has great taste, from her casual street-style looks to head-turning haute couture. And it’s her love of refined, feminine fashion with an emphasis on sustainability that so often places the British actress on best-dressed lists.

In honor of her preppy-chic sensibility, sustainable shoe brand Nisolo designed an Oxford for her and we’re in love.

For a fashion-forward, preppy aesthetic, score Watson’s elegant and timeless Emma d’Orsay Oxfords, just in time for fall.

Among so many competitors, Nisolo stands out for its exceptional quality, style, and comfort, plus the brand raises the bar when it comes to its social and environmental commitment.

The fashion industry contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions and has a sketchy history with labor infractions. Nisolo is trying not to be part of the problem by paying living wages and offsetting 100% of the carbon emissions from their entire supply chain by protecting trees from deforestation in the Amazon Basin.

Nisolo not only strives for sustainability in the production sense, but the brand also designs its shoes to last a lifetime. Nisolo emphasizes high-quality capsule pieces like the elegant Emma d’Orsay Oxfords—a timeless style you can incorporate into your wardrobe for years to come.

The Emma d’Orsay Oxfords are classy, elegant, and anything but basic. The style is a modern take on the classic oxford constructed with breathable leather, a waterproof leather upper, and shock-absorbing cushioned insoles. Plus, an internal elastic adds comfort and makes them easy to put on and take off.

Emma d’Orsay Oxfords come in a variety of colors including almond, brandy, black, and grey. According to reviews, the shoe tends to run small, so they recommend ordering a full size larger than you normally wear to ensure a comfortable fit.

The minimal design adds prep-school flair to any outfit and is ideal for year-round looks. Wear them with a flowy midi skirt or pair them with a trendy oversized blazer. No matter how you choose to rock them, you can feel good knowing you invested in a quality product from a brand that is kind to the planet and the people on it.

