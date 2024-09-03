Nikki Bella Looking for Divorce Lawyer Following Artem Chigvintsev’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Artem Chigvintsev, a former cast member of the famed dance competition Dancing With the Stars, was arrested last week after having a domestic dispute with his wife Nikki Garcia AKA Nikki Bella.

The domestic dispute seems to be a one-and-done deal for the former WWE star because following the incident between her and her husband, Bella is now looking for a divorce lawyer.

Nikki Bella Seeking Divorce Lawyer Amid Allegation

“Nikki Bella is on the hunt for a divorce lawyer … TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Nikki has been making calls since Friday, and we’re told her intention is to file to end her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev,” TMZ wrote.

“Nikki began the search a day after Artem allegedly attacked her, resulting in some physical injury that triggered his arrest for felony domestic violence.”

Artem Chigvintsev Arrested for Domestic Violence

Chigvintsev and Bella married in 2022. It still remains unclear exactly what transpired between the couple. However, in new audio of a 911 call obtained by TMZ, the dispatcher says that the DWTS alum said that his wife had thrown shoes at him.

However, TMZ notes that when the police arrived at the scene of the crime, Bella had significant signs of injury.

“Officers say they observed obvious injuries on the victim’s body, and they arrested Artem for the felony. He was released on bail hours after his arrest,” TMZ added.

“Artem called paramedics to request medical assistance for the alleged victim. Radio dispatch audio confirms he called for, then canceled, the visit … but cops still showed up at the house.”

Another significant tidbit in this case that would suggest that Bella is looking to part ways is her latest public appearance. Bella was one of the hosts of the hot dog eating contest between Joey Chestnut and Kobayashi on September 2. And during the competition she was missing a key accessory — her wedding ring.