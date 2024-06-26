Katy Perry Steps Out in Fur Coat, Nothing Else at Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry hit Paris Fashion Week wearing virtually nothing but a fur coat, sending fans into a fashion-feeding frenzy.

The 39-year-old made a striking impression in an all-black ensemble at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 26.

Perry wore a long black coat that reached just above her ankles, without a top underneath, revealing her skin from her neck to below her belly button. She complemented the look with low-cut black ripped nylon bottoms that transitioned into heels. Black sunglasses and a sleek ponytail completed her ensemble for the event.

Of course, Katy Perry strutting on the streets of Paris in nothing but a fur coat found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the former American Idol judge said that she chose the outfit to make a statement at her first Balenciaga show. “I wanted to be streamlined, sexy, sensual. Simple but chic,” explained to WWD.

Her outfit certainly revealed quite a bit of skin. However, Perry admitted that she also wanted to ensure certain areas remained covered.

“I wanted to wear my nylon right above my c-section scar,” she old the outlet. “That’s the lowest I was gonna go. Right there.”

Fans React to Katy Perry’s Sultry Fur Coat Look

Meanwhile, Perry’s fans gobbled up her sultry fur coat look.

“Every single day I wake up wondering what Katy Perry is going to serve and she just never disappoints,” one fan gushed on X.

“Oh my god, serve after serve,” a second fan added. “Mother is eating,” yet another fan declared, with another fan chiming in with, “She ate and left no crumbs.”

Of course, Perry’s fans have hit a lot of skin paydirt lately. The pop singer has teased a lot of skimpy looks on social media in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Perry captivated the audience at Vogue World: Paris, an event held at Place Vendôme. She wore a stunning black gown by Noir Kei Ninomiya that artfully revealed some skin, placing her among fashion’s elite. The cutout dress featured an array of geometric shapes, strategically designed to cover Perry’s assets.

Perry’s dress this past Sunday showcased her thin figure. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue)

The lower part of the dress had tulle floral embellishments for added coverage, but the pop singer’s skin was mostly on display. Perry confidently wore an elaborate outfit with lace-up black boots.

Earlier this month, the singer stripped down to just a bikini, posting pics of herself doing kicks in high heels on a balcony.

Image via Instagram / Katy Perry

It turned out the social media post was something of an advertisement. The series of shots showcased her holding a can of her co-founded non-alcoholic beverage, De Soi.