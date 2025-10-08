nicole-kidman-seemingly-hinted-about-her-split-from-keith-urban-during-vogue-interview

Nicole Kidman may have hinted that her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban was in trouble weeks before news about the couple’s separation broke.

Videos by Suggest

During her cover story interview with Vogue, the Babygirl star was asked what it felt like to be in her 50s. To which she replied, “How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?”

Journalist Wendall Steavenson, who did the interview, said she held back some questions because she “sensed” something was off between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

“During our conversation, I had guessed as much, but I didn’t want to pry,” Steavenson explained. “When I asked about how she felt now, in her 50s, I had expected to hear a nice trite response about the sagacity of age.”

Instead, Steavenson said Kidman was “wry, rueful, unsure” of herself.

Not long after the interview was done, details about Kidman and Urban’s shocking split surfaced. The couple has been separated since June.

They married in June 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole Kidman Has Reportedly Filed For Divorce From Keith Urban

Shortly after the news broke about her and Keith Urban’s breakup, Nicole Kidman reportedly filed for divorce.

A source told PEOPLE that the actress “didn’t want this” and had been “fighting to save the marriage.”

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock,” the insider shared. “And the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

Another source also told the media outlet that the breakup “really hasn’t been a secret.” The couple has “been living separately for a while now.”

“People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable,” the second source noted.

Since Urban left, Kidman has been “holding the family together through this difficult time.”

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville,” a source said. “And has moved out of their family home.”

Neither Urban nor Kidman has publicly spoken out about their breakup.