Keith Urban Has Left Nicole Kidman, Reports Claim

In a shocking turn of events, powerhouse Hollywood couple Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have reportedly separated after 19 years of marriage.

Sources revealed to TMZ that the duo has been living apart “since the beginning of summer,” with Kidman caring for her and Urban’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The insiders pointed out that the acting icon has been “holding the family together through this difficult time” since Urban has “been gone.” They also noted that the separation is “one-sided,” with Kidman attempting to save the marriage.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” one source said.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban first met in 2005 and were married in 2006. Prior to her marriage to Urban, Kidman was married to her Days of Thunder co-star, Tom Cruise, from 1990 to 2001.

Other Sources Say Nicole Kidman Has Been ‘Fighting’ to Save Her Marriage With Keith Urban

Just after the news broke about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation, a source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, noting the actress had been fighting to save the marriage.

“She didn’t want this,” the insider said. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

The source further revealed that Kidman has been receiving support from her family during this difficult time. “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The separation news broke just a few months after Kidman publicly celebrated her and Urban’s 19th wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary Baby,” she wrote in a post, featuring her and Urban snuggling up.

During a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Nicole Kidman opened up about first realizing she wanted to marry Keith Urban.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she recalled. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.”

Kidman also called the moment “pretty intense.”

“I believed by that point he was the love of my life,” she continued. “Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.'”

In 2021, Kidman opened up about her marriage to Harper’s Bazaar. “We’re always working through stuff,” she said. “But it’s very much love-based, so there’s an enormous amount of give and take. I want him to have the best life he can have, and he responds the same way. We really love parenting together.”