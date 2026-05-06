the-model-in-this-eyebrow-raising-met-gala-look-is-the-great-granddaughter-of-an-american-icon

The model and actress who made a statement in a sparkling, silver-gold dress with a dramatic tulle collar at the 2026 Met Gala also happens to be the great-granddaughter of an American literary legend.

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It’s a name that rings a bell for a reason. At 38, Dree Hemingway is not just an actress fresh from her role in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story; she’s also the great-granddaughter of the one and only Ernest Hemingway (and the daughter of actress Mariel Hemingway and film producer Stephen Crisman). For this year’s “Fashion Is Art” dress code, her ensemble channeled both Victorian ethereality and 1920s glamour—a nod, perhaps, to her literary and stylistic heritage.

Dree Hemingway at the 2026 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

To truly make the metallic Valentino gown pop, Hemingway accessorized with hints of sterling silver and a delicate diamond tennis bracelet. The sparkling details were the perfect complement to her silver-gold dress, which featured a dramatic tulle collar. She completed her look with Pandora jewelry, per Vogue.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night, celebrates the Met’s new Costume Art exhibition. This year’s theme, “Fashion is Art,” explores interpretations of the human form from the Met’s collection. Co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, the event saw hundreds of A-listers hit the red carpet.

Dree Hemingway Also Sported a More Subdued Look For a Met Gala After-Party

Curious to see Ernest Hemingway’s great-granddaughter out of her elaborate Met Gala costume? You’re in luck. She swapped her red carpet get-up for an elegant black gown at the Saint Laurent after-party, held at the iconic People’s Bar.

Dree Hemingway attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala afterparty at People’s Bar on May 4, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Saint Laurent)

Dree Hemingway also appears in Love Story, now streaming on Hulu. In the limited series, she portrays a younger version of Daryl Hannah, who famously dated the late John F. Kennedy Jr. before his marriage to Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.