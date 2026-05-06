Country Singer Reveals How He and His Second Wife Maintain a Healthy Marriage

After more than 11 years of marriage, country singer Jason Aldean reflects on how he and his second wife, Brittany, maintain a healthy relationship.

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During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Jason admitted they haven’t always seen “eye to eye” with Brittany. However, they have learned to “agree to disagree.”

“I just think that sometimes you realize that you’re just not always going to see eye to eye on things,” he explained. “There are certain things that she’s never going to see where I’m coming from and vice versa, right? And you just kind of have to go with it. Agree to disagree.”

He further pointed out, “But once you learn to kind of let go of that stuff instead of like let it just sit there and bother you all day… It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re never going to see eye to eye on this, so let’s keep moving.'”

The couple married in 2015, nearly three years after Jason admitted he “acted inappropriately” while at a bar with Brittany. He was married to his first wife, Jessica Ussery, at the time.

Seven months after issuing his public apology, Jason filed for divorce from Jessica. He started dating Brittany shortly after.

While he and Brittany share two children, son Memphis and daughter Navy, Jason also shares daughters Keeley and Kendyl with Jessica.

Weeks before the interview, Brittany took to Instagram to celebrate the couple’s 11th anniversary.

11 YEARS OF MARRAIGE ❣️❣️ Happy Anniversary, my love. Best decision I ever made🩵 @jasonaldean.”

Jason also wrote in his own Instagram post, ” ‘It’s one of those things that gets sweeter with time…’ 11 years. Love ya babe

Jason Calls Brittany His ‘Best Friend’

While continuing to discuss his marriage, Jason referred to Brittany as his best friend.

“We’re best friends. I feel like that’s why it works,” he shared. “We are super supportive of each other, whether it be my business ventures or her business ventures or whatever the case may be.”

The country singer then noted, “I think she’s turned into a great business-minded person. She’s a great mom and all the things.”

“Where we’re at now is, we have this amazing family, amazing life, and careers,” he added. “And it’s just, it’s been awesome.”

The couple recently collaborated with the duet “Easier Gone.” The song appears on his new album, Songs About Us.